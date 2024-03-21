Atlanta Hawks

Hawks will be shorthanded at Phoenix, rule out Jalen Johnson

Los Angeles Clippers forward Paul George, left, defends against Atlanta Hawks forward Jalen Johnson (1) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Los Angeles, Sunday, March 17, 2024.

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Los Angeles Clippers forward Paul George, left, defends against Atlanta Hawks forward Jalen Johnson (1) during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Los Angeles, Sunday, March 17, 2024. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
By
33 minutes ago

PHOENIX -- The Hawks face the Suns on Thursday at the Footprint Center and they will be shorthanded. The team ruled out Jalen Johnson on Wednesday night due to a right ankle sprain, ahead of the finale of their West Coast trip.

In the fourth quarter of the Hawks’ loss to the Lakers on Monday, Johnson landed on the foot of teammate Clint Capela and rolled his ankle. He exited the game shortly after and did not return, though he sat on the team’s bench.

Following the game, Johnson left the locker room without assistance and with his ankle taped.

In addition to Johnson missing Thursday’s game, the team listed veteran Wesley Matthews as questionable with an illness.

Below is the Hawks full injury report for Thursday’s game:

Wesley Matthews (illness) is questionable.

Saddiq Bey (left knee torn ACL) is out.

Kobe Bufkin (left big toe sprain) is out.

AJ Griffin (right ankle sprain) is out.

Mouhamed Gueye (right UCL sprain) is out.

Jalen Johnson (right ankle injury) is out.

Trae Young (left fifth finger torn ligament) is out.

