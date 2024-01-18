Hawks’ Trae Young remains second in third return of All-Star fan voting

Explore More AJC coverage of the Hawks

Young has cooled off lately after injuries have caught up with him, including right shoulder soreness, as well as a left calf contusion. But he reached 1,000 career 3-pointers made Friday in a 126-108 loss to the Pacers and became the 10th youngest player in NBA history to 10,000 points Monday in the Hawks’ win over the Spurs.

He also became the second-youngest player in NBA history to reach 10,000 points and 1,000 three-pointers, passing Jayson Tatum (25 years, 246 days) and did so in the second fewest games played (390), passing Donovan Mitchell (410).

He tied Hall of Famer Jerry West for the sixth most games with 30 or more points and 10 or more assists in NBA history.

Young already has two All-Star nods under his belt after appearances in 2020 and 2022.

The All-Star game takes place Feb. 18 at the Pacers’ home arena, Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, with All-Star Weekend happening over three total nights from Feb. 16-18. It returns to the Eastern Conference and the Western Conference matchup with the traditional scoring system of four 12-minute quarters.

The teams will continue to compete to win each quarter for a charitable organization of their choosing.

Captains will be named to lead their respective teams and will be the starters from each conference who receive the most fan votes in their respective conference during voting.

Fans account for 50% of the vote to determine the starters for the game. Current NBA players and a media panel account for 25% each.

Lakers forward LeBron James and Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo continue to lead the Western and Eastern conferences, respectively.

All-Star voting will conclude at 11:59 p.m. ET Saturday. Friday marks the final “3-for-1 Day,” when each fan vote counts three times.

The league plans to announce starters for the game at 7 p.m. Jan. 25 on TNT.