Hawks Trae Young ejected from Tuesday’s play-in

Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) attempts a shot as he goes between Orlando Magic guard Gary Harris (14) and guard Anthony Black (0) during the first half of an NBA play-in tournament basketball game, Tuesday, April 15, 2025, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

30 minutes ago

ORLANDO -- Hawks guard Trae Young had enough.

In Tuesday’s play-in tournament matchup against the Magic, officials tossed the Hawks guard after dinging him with consecutive technical fouls. The guard took exception after playing through physical play from the Magic.

With 4:47 to play in the game, Young went up for a layup and got hit in the mouth by Magic guard Anthony Black. After playing through the next defensive possession, Young drove to the basket and hit floater before he and Magic forward Paolo Banchero tangled up. Then Banchero pushed Young as he passed the ball to official out of bounds.

Young then picked up a technical foul after the possession, then did not give the ball back to referees. It earned him his second and an ejection.

The Hawks trailed the Magic 107-87.

