Hawks Sixth Man section feeling uncertainty with no details regarding rebrand

The Atlanta Hawks logo is shown at the players entrance to the practice facility in the Brookhaven area, Thursday, May 16, 2024, in Atlanta. The Atlanta Hawks are giving us access to the areas of the practice facility that are not accessible and areas fans would never see. The areas to be photographed, Main court, locker room, weight room, kitchen, player film room, upstairs conference room, and TV studiio. (Jason Getz / AJC)

32 minutes ago

One email to members of the Hawks’ community lit a firestorm.

On Tuesday, members of the Hawks Sixth Man section received a message in their inboxes signaling the end of an era. In an email to fans, a Hawks staffer announced that the Sixth Man Section would not return for the 2024-25 season.

The section is known to be loud and a constant source of cheer that often has caught the attention of Hawks players and opposing players, who are greeted by chants.

“For the last 10 years I enjoyed watching the group evolve from afar, and while some things changed, the heart and passion of this group has continued to be as strong as it ever was,” the email read. “This group has always meant so much to me personally, as I know it has to so many of you, which makes it so difficult for me to share with you that the Kia 6th Man Section will not be returning for the upcoming season.”

The email led to concern from avid fans across social media expressing dismay at the loss of a community cultivated over the years.

Following the released of the email, a Hawks spokesperson clarified that the section was undergoing a planned rebranding. Little detail on that rebranding has caused confusion and questions among the Hawks fan base. Such concern led to a change.org petition to keep the Sixth Man Section free.

“Now as of August 20th, 2024, the Atlanta Hawks have decided to get rid of this amazing section so that they can sell these seats out,” the petition’s description read. “The executives in the Atlanta Hawks front office have decided to choose profit over fan atmosphere. This will take a huge amount of fun and spirit out of Atlanta Hawks home games.”

The petition had reached 125 of its 200-signature goal.

A person familiar with the situation told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution that the team will announce the details of the rebranding closer to the NBA season. They made repeated assurances, though, that the section would remain despite providing no further details.

