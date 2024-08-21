Rebranded Hawks’ Sixth Man section will return next season

Fear not Hawks fans, there will be a Sixth Man section this season.

The popular section at State Farm Arena will remain a part of the fan experience. There were social media reports on Tuesday that the section was to be eliminated.

According to a Hawks spokesperson, the section is being rebranded for the upcoming season. It has remained largely the same for many years, going back to its debut in 2009The section is known to be loud and a constant source of cheer that has often caught the attention of Hawks players and some opposing players, who are greeted by chants.