Rebranded Hawks’ Sixth Man section will return next season

Fear not Hawks fans, there will be a Sixth Man section this season.

The popular section at State Farm Arena will remain a part of the fan experience. There were social media reports on Tuesday that the section was to be eliminated.

According to a Hawks spokesperson, the section is being rebranded for the upcoming season. It has remained largely the same for many years, going back to its debut in 2009The section is known to be loud and a constant source of cheer that has often caught the attention of Hawks players and some opposing players, who are greeted by chants.

“Their job is to scream their heads off,” said Drew Frank, a game presentation coordinator for the Hawks who helped launch the 6th Man Section when he interned in the spring of 2009 as a junior at Georgia Tech in an article in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution in 2018. “We want the most rabid fans.”

