Hawks sign Skyhawks guard Kevon Harris to 10-day contract

The Hawks announced that they signed College Park Skyhawks guard Kevon Harris to a 10-day contract.
Harris has appeared in 35 games for the College Park Skyhawks, the team’s G League affiliate. This season, he has averaged career highs of 19.7 points, 6.9 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.3 steals in 31 minutes. He shot 45.8%, as well as 44.2% from 3.
Last month, Harris, an Ellenwood, GA native, was named the 2025 NBA G League Up Next Game MVP at NBA All-Star Weekend in San Francisco after scoring 13 points in the championship game.
The 27-year-old signed an Exhibit 10 contract with the Hawks during the offseason and participated in the team’s training camp. He played in two exhibition games, where he averaged 11 points, 3.5 rebounds, 1.5 assists and one steal.
Harris has played in 36 NBA contests across two seasons with the Magic (2022-24), averaging four points and two rebounds.
