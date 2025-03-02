Hawks sign Skyhawks guard Kevon Harris to 10-day contract

The Hawks announced that they signed College Park Skyhawks guard Kevon Harris to a 10-day contract.

Harris has appeared in 35 games for the College Park Skyhawks, the team’s G League affiliate. This season, he has averaged career highs of 19.7 points, 6.9 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.3 steals in 31 minutes. He shot 45.8%, as well as 44.2% from 3.

Last month, Harris, an Ellenwood, GA native, was named the 2025 NBA G League Up Next Game MVP at NBA All-Star Weekend in San Francisco after scoring 13 points in the championship game.