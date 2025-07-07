“Kristaps is a unique and versatile talent with championship pedigree,” Hawks general manager Onsi Saleh said in a statement provided by the team. His ability to stretch the floor, protect the rim, and make plays on both ends adds another dimension to our team. We are fortunate to add a player of his caliber to our group. We’d also like to thank Terance and Georges for their contributions last season and wish them the best.”

Porzingis, who has gained nicknames like Zinger, KP6, Unicorn, Godzingis and Porzingod, averaged 19.5 points, 6.8 rebounds and 2.1 assists last season with the Celtics. His 41.2% 3-point shooting ranked 25th in the NBA last season among all players, and he ranked second among all 7-footers, behind Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns.

Porzingis has blocked 909 shots and made 950 career 3-pointers. He is one of only 10 players in NBA history to secure 900 or more in each of those categories and one of only five active players to do so.

The trade for Porzingis is the latest deal the Hawks have finalized. The team announced the sign-and-trade of wing Nickeil Alexander-Walker on Sunday. They signed first-round pick Asa Newell to his rookie-scale deal Friday. They signed undrafted free agent Eli Ndiaye to a two-way contract Thursday.

Here’s a look at what the Hawks’ roster looks like.

In

Nickeil Alexander-Walker

Kobe Bufkin

Dyson Daniels

Mouhamed Gueye (not guaranteed)

Jalen Johnson

Luke Kennard (signing pending)

Vit Krejci (not guaranteed)

Asa Newell

Onyeka Okongwu

Kristaps Porzingis

Zaccharie Risacher

Trae Young

Two-way contracts

Eli Ndiaye

David Roddy (acquired from Rockets)

Options tendered

Jacob Toppin (restricted)

Keaton Wallace (restricted)

TBD

Garrison Mathews (unrestricted)

Out