Almost two weeks after its initial reporting, the Hawks trade for Kristaps Porzingis is official.
The Hawks acquired forward/center Porzingis and a 2026 second-round NBA draft pick from the Celtics in exchange for forward Georges Niang and a 2031 second-round draft pick (the Cavaliers’ own).
They also dealt guard Terance Mann and the draft rights of Drake Powell, the No. 22 pick in the 2025 draft, to the Nets, who traded cash to the Celtics as part of the deal.
“Kristaps is a unique and versatile talent with championship pedigree,” Hawks general manager Onsi Saleh said in a statement provided by the team. His ability to stretch the floor, protect the rim, and make plays on both ends adds another dimension to our team. We are fortunate to add a player of his caliber to our group. We’d also like to thank Terance and Georges for their contributions last season and wish them the best.”
Porzingis, who has gained nicknames like Zinger, KP6, Unicorn, Godzingis and Porzingod, averaged 19.5 points, 6.8 rebounds and 2.1 assists last season with the Celtics. His 41.2% 3-point shooting ranked 25th in the NBA last season among all players, and he ranked second among all 7-footers, behind Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns.
Porzingis has blocked 909 shots and made 950 career 3-pointers. He is one of only 10 players in NBA history to secure 900 or more in each of those categories and one of only five active players to do so.
The trade for Porzingis is the latest deal the Hawks have finalized. The team announced the sign-and-trade of wing Nickeil Alexander-Walker on Sunday. They signed first-round pick Asa Newell to his rookie-scale deal Friday. They signed undrafted free agent Eli Ndiaye to a two-way contract Thursday.
Here’s a look at what the Hawks’ roster looks like.
In
- Nickeil Alexander-Walker
- Kobe Bufkin
- Dyson Daniels
- Mouhamed Gueye (not guaranteed)
- Jalen Johnson
- Luke Kennard (signing pending)
- Vit Krejci (not guaranteed)
- Asa Newell
- Onyeka Okongwu
- Kristaps Porzingis
- Zaccharie Risacher
- Trae Young
Two-way contracts
- Eli Ndiaye
- David Roddy (acquired from Rockets)
Options tendered
- Jacob Toppin (restricted)
- Keaton Wallace (restricted)
TBD
- Garrison Mathews (unrestricted)
Out
- Dominick Barlow (Hawks declined team option)
- Clint Capela (traded to Rockets)
- Caris LeVert (agreed to terms with Pistons)
- Terance Mann (traded to Nets)
- Larry Nance Jr. (signed with Cavaliers)
- Georges Niang (traded to Celtics)
