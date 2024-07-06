Hawks sign first overall draft pick Zaccharie Risacher

The Hawks announced Saturday that they signed their first overall pick in the NBA draft to his rookie deal.
Though the team did not announce the terms of the contract, rookies typically sign four-year contracts, with the first two years fully guaranteed. The team usually has options on the final two years and can begin negotiating extensions in the third year.
The Hawks could sign Risacher for as low as 80% of the rookie scale or as high as 120% of it.
They drafted him last month fresh off a season with JL Bourg (France) in the League Pro A. In 32 regular-season games, he averaged 10.1 points and 3.8 rebounds in 21.9 minutes of play. He made 43.9% of his overall field goals and 35.2% of his 3-point shots, earning the 2023-24 French League Best Young Player, as well as the French LNB Pro A Best Young Player of the Month twice, in October and November.
Risacher will headline the Hawks’ Summer League roster in Las Vegas this week with the team facing the Wizards in its first game at 9:30 p.m. Friday.
About the Author
Credit: Alyssa Pointer / Alyssa.Pointer@ajc.com