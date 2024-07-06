Hawks sign first overall draft pick Zaccharie Risacher

The Hawks announced Saturday that they signed their first overall pick in the NBA draft to his rookie deal.

Though the team did not announce the terms of the contract, rookies typically sign four-year contracts, with the first two years fully guaranteed. The team usually has options on the final two years and can begin negotiating extensions in the third year.

The Hawks could sign Risacher for as low as 80% of the rookie scale or as high as 120% of it.