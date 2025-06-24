The Hawks are in position to add two players to their roster when the NBA draft commences Wednesday. The team has two picks in the first round and likely will take the approach of selecting the best available player rather than by position, according to new general manager Onsi Saleh.
NBA draft analysts have rated this draft class highly for years because of the number of athletic players with high basketball IQs. Analysts have projected that many of the players have a high ceiling and lots of potential to develop into key rotational pieces for franchises who draft them.
So, while the Hawks’ first pick in the draft falls late among the lottery picks, they still expect to get a good player who can become a long-term contributor. Saleh said Monday that the team felt comfortable picking at Nos. 13 and 22.
Anything can happen on draft night, and the Hawks could trade up or down, depending on the assets that they could get back. But if the Hawks stand pat, they still have options that they can add to help build out the roster.
In The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s mock draft, Brigham Young guard Egor Demin was projected to go to the Hawks with the 13th overall pick. Demin has become a polarizing prospect because scouts remain uncertain about the 19-year-old’s ability to shoot.
The native of Moscow made 27% of his 3-points shots for the Cougars last season — the NBA average for 3-point percentage last season was 36% — and was more effective setting up his teammates for plays. His 6-foot-8 frame allows him to see over defenders, so he should be able to find teammates down low for quick looks at the basket.
The Hawks need more playmakers, and Demin averaged a BYU team-high 5.5 assists per game as a freshman. He does have room to develop a jumper from working with the team’s coaching staff, as well as Hawks assistant general manager Kyle Korver often taking an interest in helping to improve players’ shooting form.
But the Hawks could see another prospect fall in the draft to 13, like Kasparas Jakucionis or Tre Johnson, who could go out and get the Hawks buckets.
The Hawks also have pick No. 22.
The AJC projected the Hawks to select Michigan big man Danny Wolf with that pick, though he could go higher in the draft or fall to an early second-round pick.
Wolf, like Hawks forward Jalen Johnson, has some of the skill sets of a guard in a 6-11 frame. He has the size the Hawks need to bolster their ranks, as well as the mobility to create scoring chances for others in the post.
The Hawks have prioritized versatility in their frontcourt.
So, Wolf would give them some of that depth they lacked, particularly at power forward. But the 21-year-old also could give the Hawks some minutes as a backup center because he has the skills to grow into a solid help defender or secondary rim protector who has the instincts to block shots.
About the Author
Keep Reading
Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com
If Hawks were looking to package picks, what might team get in return?
The Hawks have two picks, No. 13 and No. 22, in the first round of the NBA draft.
In a draft that’s ‘all over the place,’ onus is on new Hawks GM Onsi Saleh
There is no telling who will be available when Atlanta makes its No. 13 and No. 22 picks.
Hawks ‘locked in’ on Trae Young, GM says
Ahead of the first round of the 2025 NBA draft set for Wednesday night, new Hawks general manager Onsi Saleh discussed the team's strategy. Here are five things we learned.
Featured
Heat advisory in effect as Atlanta temperatures tease triple-digits
A heat wave will have Atlanta temperatures feeling like triple digits this week, forecasters say.
Waymo has come to Atlanta. Here’s what it’s like to ride in a driverless car.
Waymo and its driverless cars have come to Atlanta and are ready to be booked.
Longest segment of Beltline to date opens on west side
The newly finished portion of the 6.8-mile continuous trail runs through historic Black communities.