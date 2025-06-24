Anything can happen on draft night, and the Hawks could trade up or down, depending on the assets that they could get back. But if the Hawks stand pat, they still have options that they can add to help build out the roster.

In The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s mock draft, Brigham Young guard Egor Demin was projected to go to the Hawks with the 13th overall pick. Demin has become a polarizing prospect because scouts remain uncertain about the 19-year-old’s ability to shoot.

The native of Moscow made 27% of his 3-points shots for the Cougars last season — the NBA average for 3-point percentage last season was 36% — and was more effective setting up his teammates for plays. His 6-foot-8 frame allows him to see over defenders, so he should be able to find teammates down low for quick looks at the basket.

The Hawks need more playmakers, and Demin averaged a BYU team-high 5.5 assists per game as a freshman. He does have room to develop a jumper from working with the team’s coaching staff, as well as Hawks assistant general manager Kyle Korver often taking an interest in helping to improve players’ shooting form.

But the Hawks could see another prospect fall in the draft to 13, like Kasparas Jakucionis or Tre Johnson, who could go out and get the Hawks buckets.

The Hawks also have pick No. 22.

The AJC projected the Hawks to select Michigan big man Danny Wolf with that pick, though he could go higher in the draft or fall to an early second-round pick.

Wolf, like Hawks forward Jalen Johnson, has some of the skill sets of a guard in a 6-11 frame. He has the size the Hawks need to bolster their ranks, as well as the mobility to create scoring chances for others in the post.

The Hawks have prioritized versatility in their frontcourt.

So, Wolf would give them some of that depth they lacked, particularly at power forward. But the 21-year-old also could give the Hawks some minutes as a backup center because he has the skills to grow into a solid help defender or secondary rim protector who has the instincts to block shots.