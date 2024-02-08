Hawks rule out Dejounte Murray at Boston

BOSTON -- The Hawks will have to face the Celtics without Dejounte Murray on Wednesday night at TD Garden.
The team ruled out the guard ahead of the game due to lower back tightness after listing him as questionable earlier this afternoon. This is just the second game this season that Murray has missed.
The guard’s unavailability against the Celtics comes on the eve of Thursday’s trade deadline. Murray’s name has been linked to a few teams so far this season, with the latest reportedly being the Pelicans.
This season he has averaged 21.4 points, with 5.1 rebounds and 5.3 assists per game and has often matched up against opposing teams’ best guard. Now, the Hawks will have to make some adjustments to the rotation as they face one of the more dynamic teams in the league.
The Hawks will start Bogdan Bogdanovic in the absence of Murray, which leaves the team with limited offensive production off the bench. The Hawks are down two starters after they ruled out center Clint Capela for roughly seven to 10 days on Sunday. Onyeka Okongwu is handling the starter minutes.
They do have De’Andre Hunter back in the fold but the forward has been under a minutes restriction as part of his right knee injury management.
About the Author