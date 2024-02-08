Hawks rule out Dejounte Murray at Boston

BOSTON -- The Hawks will have to face the Celtics without Dejounte Murray on Wednesday night at TD Garden.

The team ruled out the guard ahead of the game due to lower back tightness after listing him as questionable earlier this afternoon. This is just the second game this season that Murray has missed.

The guard’s unavailability against the Celtics comes on the eve of Thursday’s trade deadline. Murray’s name has been linked to a few teams so far this season, with the latest reportedly being the Pelicans.