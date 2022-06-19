ajc logo
Hawks reportedly losing key assistant coach Chris Jent

Hawks forward John Collins confers with assistant coach Chris Jent while preparing to play the Philadelphia 76ers in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference semifinals on Sunday, June 20, 2021, in Philadelphia. (Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@ajc.com)

Hawks forward John Collins confers with assistant coach Chris Jent while preparing to play the Philadelphia 76ers in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference semifinals on Sunday, June 20, 2021, in Philadelphia.

Atlanta Hawks
Updated 27 minutes ago

The Hawks are losing assistant coach Chris Jent, who is joining the staff of new Lakers coach Darvin Ham, the Los Angeles Times and ESPN reported Saturday night.

Jent, 52, worked with Ham when both were assistants with the Hawks.

Jent was also an assistant coach with the Cavs when Lakers star LeBron James played for Cleveland from 2006 to 2010.

Jent has been with the Hawks for the last five seasons, and he was the acting coach last season when head coach Nate McMillan was placed in the NBA’s health and safety protocols.

