Hawks Report podcast: Quick reaction to Hawks hiring Quin Snyder

The Hawks officially have a new coach. In this episode of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Hawks Report podcast, beat reporter Lauren Williams shares a quick reaction to the Hawks hiring Quin Snyder.
