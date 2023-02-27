X
Dark Mode Toggle

Hawks Report podcast: Quick reaction to Hawks hiring Quin Snyder

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Atlanta Hawks
By AJC Sports, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

The Hawks officially have a new coach. In this episode of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Hawks Report podcast, beat reporter Lauren Williams shares a quick reaction to the Hawks hiring Quin Snyder.

Please follow the Hawks Report from the AJC on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, Amazon Music, iHeart or wherever you get your podcasts so you don’t miss an episode.

For more podcasts, please check out the AJC show page.

About the Author

Follow AJC Sports on facebookFollow AJC Sports on twitter

From the sports staff of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Editors' Picks

Credit: jeff-schultz

Hawks hire Quin Snyder as head coach8h ago

Credit: Homerville Police Dept.

GBI arrests South Ga. police chief; command staff resigns after interim placed
13h ago

Credit: Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com

Black hairstyles take a stand against white beauty standards
15h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

It was WWII. And a Plains teen girl borrowed Jimmy Carter’s clothes.
17h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

It was WWII. And a Plains teen girl borrowed Jimmy Carter’s clothes.
17h ago

Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@

Braden Shewmake’s newborn son gives him perspective on baseball
12h ago
The Latest

Credit: jeff-schultz

Hawks hire Quin Snyder as head coach
8h ago
Trae Young’s buzzer-beater lifts Hawks over Nets
9h ago
Hawks finding teachable moments as team culture shifts to player development
Featured

Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

'Everything Everywhere All at Once' dominates at SAG Awards
5h ago
Lo Jelks, Atlanta’s first Black television reporter, dead at 83
18h ago
Pandemic in Georgia: 3 years later, it’s not just the virus that’s changing
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top