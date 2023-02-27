Hawks hire Quin Snyder as head coach

Snyder was named as a candidate for the open position by Fields during a news conference last week following the firing of McMillan. Fields said the Hawks would interview several candidates, but Snyder was the only one mentioned by name.

“From our first conversation, it was clear that Quin had all the characteristics we were looking for in our next head coach,” Fields said in a statement released by the team. “He has both an incredible basketball and emotional IQ, and we share the same core values and basketball philosophies of having honest communication and collaboration with players, tremendous attention to detail and placing a great emphasis on player development,” Fields said. “We are excited to welcome him, his wife Amy and their family back to Atlanta.”

Snyder accumulated a 372-264 record (.585) and lead the Jazz to the playoffs in six of his eight seasons. Over his final six seasons, the Jazz compiled a 294-178 record, the third-highest winning percentage (.623) in the NBA and best in the Western Conference over that span. Utah started the 2020-21 season with a 23-5 record and Snyder was named the head coach of the Western Conference All-Star Team. The Jazz and finished the regular season with the best record in the NBA (52-20; .722) and the fifth-highest single-season winning percentage in Jazz history. His 372 wins are the second-most in the franchise history behind only Jerry Sloan.

Over his eight seasons in Utah, starting in the 2014-15 season and ending after last season when he stepped away, the Jazz allowed the fewest points per game (102.0) in the NBA, the fifth-lowest field goal percentage (.449) and 10th lowest three-point percentage (.355) in addition to ranking 5th in rebounding (44.9). Offensively over that span, Utah ranked 5th in three-point field goal percentage (.366) and 6th in three-point field goal attempts per game (31.5).

The Jazz reached the playoffs in six consecutive seasons, advancing to the Western Conference Semifinals on three occasions (2017, 2018 and 2021). Snyder’s teams amassed a 21-30 record (.412) in the postseason.

Bally Sports Southeast and Bally Sports South will televise the introductory news conference at 2 p.m. Monday.

