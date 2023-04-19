X

Hawks Report podcast: Heading home empty-handed

Atlanta Hawks
By AJC Sports, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
40 minutes ago

Atlanta Journal-Constitution sports columnist Michael Cunningham and Daniel Sallerson recap the Hawks’ 119-106 loss to the Boston Celtics in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference quarterfinals Tuesday.

You’ll also hear from head coach Quin Snyder, Trae Young and Dejounte Murray.

