Hawks Report podcast: Heading home empty-handed

Atlanta Journal-Constitution sports columnist Michael Cunningham and Daniel Sallerson recap the Hawks’ 119-106 loss to the Boston Celtics in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference quarterfinals Tuesday.
You’ll also hear from head coach Quin Snyder, Trae Young and Dejounte Murray.
