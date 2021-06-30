Hawks overcome Trae Young’s absence to blow out Bucks in Game 4

The series is tied 2-2, with Game 5 coming at 8:30 p.m. ET Thursday in Milwaukee.

Lou Williams filled in well for Young, giving the Hawks the scoring burst they needed (21 points) along with eight assists, and Bogdan Bogdanovic returned to form (20 points, five assists, three rebounds, four steals) after struggling with knee soreness and looking out-of-sorts the past few games. Kevin Huerter added seven assists and 15 points. The playmaking of Williams, Bogdanovic and Huerter was key, in Young’s absence.