Hawks’ Trae Young out for Game 4

Young has enjoyed a sensational first playoff run, helping the Hawks turn a 14-20 start (and 20-47 record last season) into demolishing the Knicks in the first round, knocking off the No. 1-seed 76ers in the second and now battling the Bucks in the conference finals. He has averaged 29.8 points and 9.5 assists in 15 playoff games.

In the fourth quarter of Game 3, Young came back in after his foot injury and tried to play through it, but he certainly didn’t look like his normal, agile self, clearly limited by the pain.