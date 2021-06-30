Hawks’ Cam Reddish delivers with a defensive showcase

Reddish was locked onto Game 3 hero Khris Middleton, getting a block on the Bucks’ secondary star. He made life difficult on Middleton, on and off the ball. When Middleton wasn’t available for the second-year player from Duke to guard, Reddish played Jrue Holiday.

His presence was both physically and emotionally crucial for the Hawks’ first Eastern Conference victory in Atlanta Tuesday.

“Cam came in tonight and had a solid night for us, a really good night,” Hawks interim coach Nate McMillan said. “He has length, and he takes pride in defending. He’s one of the few guys in this league that actually — that’s his game. That’s where he draws his energy from. It’s not so much the offensive end of the floor. He comes out from the start wanting to play defense.”

Hawks 110, Bucks 88 (box score)

Standing at 6-foot-8 with a 7-foot-1 wingspan, Reddish is a defensive threat. He pokes at the ball to steal it, creating extra possessions. Though just playing in his second year in the NBA, he isn’t afraid to lock eyes with one of the hottest scorers in the playoffs. In Tuesday’s win, he helped force 15 Bucks turnovers.

But off the court, he’s quiet. He rarely speaks unless spoken to. The only way one might know he’s in the room is by hearing NBA YoungBoy playing over the speakers.

“He’s one of those guys who is in the gym before everyone else, playing his music, lifting, always has a smile on his face,” Kevin Huerter said of Reddish. " Guys talked with him in previous series, waiting to get him back, knowing he was getting healthier, just trying to help him out, giving him confidence and stepping up.”

Though he admitted he still wasn’t 100% recovered from the Achilles injury, Reddish had fun Tuesday and showed in his play — both on the stats sheet and the effort.

“I didn’t put too much pressure on myself tonight,” Reddish said. “I just went out there and contributed to whatever it was going to be. I know I can get after it defensively, that’s something I can control. (I was) just trying to be a pest on defense.”

On a night where he received a standing ovation as he exited the court with two minutes left in the fourth quarter, there were moments that stuck out and reminded fans, media and teammates why the Hawks put so much responsibility and expectations on a 19-year-old drafted in the first round two years ago.

Whether it was the pickpocket of Middleton that led to a two-handed slam or his block of Middleton’s 3-pointer in the first quarter that would have tied the game, Reddish gave his first glimpse of stardom.

“I don’t think it was any big surprise that tonight was one of our best defensive efforts,” Huerter said. “Him being able to pressure the ball, contest every shot. It’s huge.”

Before signing off for the night, Reddish said that he was going to get some rest Tuesday night. He’s had time to rest the last few months, watching film with teammate Solomon Hill and talking with his teammates.

Now, he’s glad that he’s doing more than just talking with his teammates and actually contributing to the game’s results.

“(My teammates) told me to stay ready,” Reddish said. “It was just constant encouragement from the guys and that’s all I needed to go out there and build confidence and get the win.”