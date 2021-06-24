ajc logo
Trae Young dominates as Hawks take Game 1 vs. Bucks

Atlanta Hawks
By Sarah K. Spencer, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

Trae Young led the No. 5 seed Hawks to victory, 116-113, over the No. 3 seed Bucks in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference finals Wednesday in Milwaukee.

The Hawks won their first conference finals game in Atlanta history.

The Hawks entered the fourth quarter with a three-point lead but the Bucks rallied, with six straight points from Giannis Antetokounmpo and a 3-pointer by Jrue Holiday putting them in front, 105-98, with 4:18 to play.

Then, with 1:39 left, after two offensive rebounds (one by John Collins and one by Clint Capela), Trae Young found Collins for a corner 3 to make it a one-point game. The Hawks took a 112-111 lead off a Capela layup and held on for the win.

Young finished with 48 points, 11 assists and seven rebounds.

Game 2 will be at 8:30 p.m. ET Friday in Milwaukee.

Hawks 116, Bucks 113 (box score)

