Hawks learn July’s Summer League matchups

The Hawks will return to action next month, playing five games during NBA Summer League action in Las Vegas.

Each of the league’s 30 teams will participate in the event, which runs July 7-17 at the Thomas and Mack Center and Cox Pavilion on the campus of the University of Nevada-Las Vegas.

Hawks general manager Landry Fields said that he expects the team’s draft picks in Kobe Bufkin (No. 15 overall), Mouhamed Gueye (No. 39 overall) and Seth Lundy (No. 46 overall) to headline the team’s roster. He added that others currently on the team also will suit up at Summer League.

“We have a few of our guys that are gonna play Summer League that are on our current Hawks roster, as well,” Fields said. “And then yes assuming health is totally fine, you’ll be able to see them.”

The Hawks currently have a few players on non-guaranteed deals, and the team could use Summer League to determine how they move forward. Currently, Bruno Fernando, Vit Krejci, Tyrese Martin and Garrison Mathews have non-guaranteed contracts with the team.

The also reportedly signed Santa Barbara’s Miles Norris to a two-way contract and UCLA’s David Singleton and N.C. State’s Jarkel Joiner to Exhibit 10 deals.

The Hawks kick off their Summer League campaign on the first day of competition in a matchup against the Kings on July 7 (10:30 p.m., NBA TV). The two teams with the best record after four games will advance to the championship game July 17.

The remaining 26 teams will play a fifth game July 15 or July 16. The Hawks have not made an appearance in the championship game since it was introduced in 2013.

No. 1 overall pick Victor Wembanyama and the Spurs will face No. 2 pick Brandon Miller and the Hornets at 9 p.m. ET July 7 on ESPN. Earlier in the day, No. 3 pick Scoot Henderson will lead the defending NBA Summer League champion Trail Blazers against No. 4 pick Amen Thompson and the Rockets at 7 p.m. ET.

Here’s a look at the Hawks’ first four games (all times Eastern):

July 7: 10:30 ET vs. the Kings (NBA TV)

July 9: 6:30 ET vs. the Nuggets (NBA TV)

July 12: 4 p.m. ET vs. the Timberwolves (ESPN2)

July 13: 3:30 p.m ET vs. the 76ers (NBA TV)