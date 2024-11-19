Atlanta Hawks
Hawks’ Jalen Johnson misses game due to leg inflammation

Atlanta Hawks forward Jalen Johnson (1) drives to the basket during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Portland Trail Blazers, Sunday, Nov. 17, 2024, in Portland, Ore. (AP Photo/Jenny Kane)

Atlanta Hawks forward Jalen Johnson (1) drives to the basket during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Portland Trail Blazers, Sunday, Nov. 17, 2024, in Portland, Ore. (AP Photo/Jenny Kane)
By
15 minutes ago

SACRAMENTO -- The Hawks were almost fully healthy again. But just 15 minutes before they tipped off against the Kings at the Golden 1 Center Monday night, they ruled out forward Jalen Johnson.

The 23-year-old went through his typical warm-up routine ahead of the game and sat with a team assistant to go over film from the previous game. He returned to the locker room following the session.

The Hawks then announced Johnson would not be able to play on Monday due to left lateral lower leg inflammation.

Johnson played 37 minutes in Sunday’s loss to the Trail Blazers, when he scored 25 points by hitting 71% of his shot attempts.

The Hawks just saw the return of Bogdan Bogdanovic and Kobe Bufkin on Monday, while De’Andre Hunter and Vit Krejci returned to the rotation on Friday and Sunday, respectively.

They’d looked to take advantage of a full healthy team on this four-game West Coast swing.

Follow Lauren Williams on twitter
