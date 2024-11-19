Hawks’ Jalen Johnson misses game due to leg inflammation

SACRAMENTO -- The Hawks were almost fully healthy again. But just 15 minutes before they tipped off against the Kings at the Golden 1 Center Monday night, they ruled out forward Jalen Johnson.

The 23-year-old went through his typical warm-up routine ahead of the game and sat with a team assistant to go over film from the previous game. He returned to the locker room following the session.

The Hawks then announced Johnson would not be able to play on Monday due to left lateral lower leg inflammation.