Orioles acquire Alex Jackson from Yankees after Gary Sánchez becomes their 4th catcher on IL

Two-time All-Star Adley Rutschman has not played since June 19 because of a left oblique strain, Maverick Handley has been on the concussion IL since a collision at the plate with the Yankees' Jazz Chisholm Jr. on June 22 and Chadwick Tromp hasn't played since June 30 because of a lower back strain.

Interim manager Tony Mansolino said he did not have a timetable for Sánchez's recovery.

Jacob Stallings, who replaced Sánchez in Saturday's 9-6 win over the Braves in 10 innings, and Jackson, who was with the team for Sunday's game in Atlanta, will form the restructured depth chart at catcher. Stallings' contract was selected from Triple-A Norfolk on Tuesday.

Mansolino said he is confident Jackson and Stallings, who started on Sunday, have the experience needed “to quickly catch up and make themselves an asset.”

Jackson, 29, hit .226 with 10 homers in 44 games for Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre this season. He made his major league debut with Atlanta in 2019 and also has played for Miami and Milwaukee.

“Obviously you have a whole lot of time in the big leagues now with multiple teams,” Mansolino said, adding the Yankees are a “very forward-thinking organization.”

Infielder Jorge Mateo, who last played June 6 due to left elbow inflammation, was transferred to the 60-day IL to clear a roster spot for Jackson.

