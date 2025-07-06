The Hawks joined several teams in an NBA-record seven-team trade.
Atlanta partnered in a deal that centered on the Suns sending Kevin Durant to the Rockets, the teams announced Sunday.
Along with the Hawks, the full deal included the Rockets, Suns, Nets, Warriors, Lakers and Timberwolves.
As a part of the trade, the Hawks sent Clint Capela to the Rockets in exchange for David Roddy, who was on a multiyear two-way contract, and cash considerations. The Hawks also sent forward Daeqwon Plowden, also on a two-way deal, to the Suns.
The Hawks acquired Capela from the Rockets on Feb. 5, 2020. He appeared in 330 games with 313 starts during his five seasons with Atlanta. He averaged 11.8 points, 11.3 rebounds, 1.1 assists and 1.4 blocks.
Capela leaves the Hawks ranked eighth all-time in team history in blocks (460) and offensive rebounds (1,343), 10th in defensive rebounds (2,399), 13th in double-doubles (167) and 15th in total rebounds (3,742).
“We’re grateful for everything Clint contributed to the Hawks over the last five-plus years, both on and off the court. In addition to being a great teammate and impactful defender, he is a world-class human being who always conducted himself with class and joy,” Hawks general manager Onsi Saleh said in a team statement. “We wish Clint all the best in the next chapter of his career.”
Roddy, who played 27 games for the Hawks last season before being waived in February, likely takes the two-way roster spot opened from the trading of Plowden.
Here’s how things have broken down.
- Hawks receive David Roddy;
- Rockets receive Kevin Durant, Clint Capela;
- Suns receive Jalen Green, Dillon Brook and Daeqwon Plowden;
- All other portions of the deal include pick trades from the 2025 NBA Draft night that are yet to be finalized.
About the Author
Keep Reading
Credit: Miguel Martine
Hawks lose two veteran rotation pieces in free agency
Atlanta Hawks center Clint Capela reportedly agreed to a $21.5 million contract with the Rockets and wing Caris LeVert reportedly agreed to $29 million deal with the Pistons.
Hawks agree to terms with veteran sharpshooter in free agency
The Hawks agreed to a one-year, $11 million deal with Luke Kennard, a 40% career 3-point shooter.
Featured
Credit: TNS
Amid UPS struggles, shipper makes first-ever plans to offer buyouts to drivers
UPS said in a written statement it is navigating “an unprecedented business landscape.”
Kneeling man impaled by giant straw? Towering mural leaves public mystified.
A towering mural on the side of the Connally Hotel has mystified Atlanta since 2011. Who is the kneeling man, and what's piercing him? Is it a beam of light? A drinking straw?
I just graduated college. Will I be able to buy a house like my parents did?
A recent college grad asks: Am I going to be able to buy a home like my parents did less than 30 years ago?