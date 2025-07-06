As a part of the trade, the Hawks sent Clint Capela to the Rockets in exchange for David Roddy, who was on a multiyear two-way contract, and cash considerations. The Hawks also sent forward Daeqwon Plowden, also on a two-way deal, to the Suns.

The Hawks acquired Capela from the Rockets on Feb. 5, 2020. He appeared in 330 games with 313 starts during his five seasons with Atlanta. He averaged 11.8 points, 11.3 rebounds, 1.1 assists and 1.4 blocks.

Capela leaves the Hawks ranked eighth all-time in team history in blocks (460) and offensive rebounds (1,343), 10th in defensive rebounds (2,399), 13th in double-doubles (167) and 15th in total rebounds (3,742).

“We’re grateful for everything Clint contributed to the Hawks over the last five-plus years, both on and off the court. In addition to being a great teammate and impactful defender, he is a world-class human being who always conducted himself with class and joy,” Hawks general manager Onsi Saleh said in a team statement. “We wish Clint all the best in the next chapter of his career.”

Roddy, who played 27 games for the Hawks last season before being waived in February, likely takes the two-way roster spot opened from the trading of Plowden.

Here’s how things have broken down.