Hawks honor Trae Young ahead of All-Star weekend

Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young is honored before their game against the Chicago Bulls with an All-Star basketball acknowledging Young being named an All-Star at State Farm Arena, Monday, February 12, 2024, in Atlanta.

The Hawks sent point guard Trae Young off on a high note ahead of All-Star weekend before Monday’s contest against the Bulls.

The team honored Young with a celebratory All-Star basketball that was presented to him by a fan alongside a graphic on the State Farm Arena’s jumbotron. He will compete in the Skills Challenge and 3-point contest Saturday and will suit up for the East squad in Sunday’s 73rd All-Star game.

It will be third appearance in the midseason classic for Young, who’s averaging 27.1 points, a league-high 10.8 assists and 1.5 steals per game. He was selected as a starter in 2020 and 2022 and was named as an injury replacement this year.

