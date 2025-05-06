Hawks have already cashed in on returns of Dejounte Murray trade

His defensive production truly stood out, where he averaged three steals per game, 1.6 more than the 2023-34 season. It earned him a spot as a finalist for the Defensive Player of the Year award, where he finished second, behind Cavaliers center Evan Mobley.

The Hawks acquired Daniels last summer when they dealt guard Dejounte Murray to the Pelicans. In addition to Daniels, the Hawks acquired veteran center Larry Nance Jr., forward EJ Liddell, center Cody Zeller, as well as first-round draft picks in 2025 and 2027 (least favorable of Bucks/Pelicans, protected top-four).

The team eventually flipped Liddell and acquired David Roddy (who they waived in February). They also dealt Zeller to the Rockets at the trade deadline, creating a $3.5 million trade exception they can use this summer.

Nance had just one year remaining on his contract when the Hawks acquired him, and injuries stunted his impact on the court. But Nance provided the Hawks with a consistent veteran voice in the locker room that contributed to building strong camaraderie. That chemistry helped the Hawks through numerous injuries that hampered the roster but still allowed it to exceed the 36 wins the team was projected to have.

The Hawks could re-sign Nance because of his impact in the locker room. Plus, the veteran has plenty in the tank when healthy.

But the Hawks could make a big step this offseason, beginning with next month’s draft. After acquiring a first-round pick from the Pelicans as part of the Daniels trade, the Hawks now have two picks in a draft that experts have rated highly.

Before last June’s trade, the Hawks had to rely solely on where the Kings finished at the end of the regular season for a potential pick. They’d dealt their first-rounder to the Spurs when they traded for Murray in 2022.

The Hawks have already taken steps to try to build off what they began when they made significant changes to their front office in 2023. They moved on from general manager Landry Fields two weeks ago, promoted Onsi Saleh and have begun their hunt for a new president of basketball operations.

They will be in Chicago next week for the NBA scouting combine, as they look for players to select in next month’s draft.

But almost one year after Daniels and a trove of potential, the Hawks are ready to embark on their next steps.