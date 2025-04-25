A look at the Hawks roster: Who stays and who doesn’t?

Next month, the NBA will host its annual scouting combine before the draft in June. As of now, the Hawks could have two first-round draft picks in the NBA draft if the pick from Sacramento conveys.

They currently have a good chance of making their selection at 13th overall, with the Kings owning a little over a 2% chance of picking in the top four. The Hawks also own a pick from the Lakers, who are slated to pick at 22.

Following that, the Hawks could explore the trade market, in addition to signing free agents. The Hawks don’t have a lot of roster space with 11 players under contract, and they’re currently $98 million over the cap.

The Hawks could spend up to the luxury-tax threshold, which is $48.9 million. They could send up to $46 million more in salary than they bring back under the salary-matching rules because of the four trade exceptions generated when they traded Dejounte Murray, Bogdan Bogdanovic, AJ Griffin and Cody Zeller.

In theory, they could sign a free agent to the mid-level exception for a salary starting around $14 million and still have at least $35 million remaining from their trade exceptions.

The team has several players on this roster who have shown their importance. But the 2025 NBA trade deadline showed that absolutely no one was untouchable.

The Hawks will have to navigate this, all while hiring a new president of basketball operations. They’ve already promoted Onsi Saleh to general manager, so these decisions will fall on his shoulders until the Hawks have finalized their front office.

Likely to return

Trae Young: 2024-25 contract, $43 million

The Hawks guard will enter a big year next season after becoming extension-eligible this summer. Young put up strong numbers during the 2024 season, all while handling the front office and coaching staff’s directive to help develop the team’s younger players. The 26-year-old guard continued to be the engine of the Hawks offense, averaging a league-best 11.6 assists per game.

Jalen Johnson: 2024-25 contract, $4.5 million

The Hawks were a force behind a healthy Johnson, one of the more important players on this team behind Young. The Hawks extended Johnson last summer, and the forward proved why he was worth every cent of it. The 23-year-old proved a connective piece that allowed the Hawks to maintain some of their scoring efficiency. Defensively, their size and length on the perimeter proved disruptive to opponents.

Dyson Daniels: 2024-25 contract, $6 million

The Hawks acquired Daniels last summer, and he quickly carved out his importance on this team. Paired alongside Johnson and Zaccharie Risacher, the Hawks put up some of their strongest perimeter defense in many seasons. But offensively, the three wings clicked in a way that allowed the Hawks to play with pace that had defenses off-kilter.

The Hawks exercised his club option for next season and will look to begin extension talks in an attempt to avoid restricted free agency in 2026.

Zaccharie Risacher: 2024-25 contract, $12.5 million

After a slow start to the season, the rookie found his way, particularly in February and March. Risacher showed that he’s a strong foundational wing on this roster alongside Young, Johnson, Daniels and Onyeka Okongwu.

Onyeka Okongwu: 2024-25 contract, $14 million

After elevating Okongwu to the starting lineup in January, it’s hard to imagine the Hawks moving on from him next season. Okongwu has plenty of fans on the coaching staff and in the front office, especially after he finished the season on a strong note.

Terance Mann: 2024-25 contract, $11 million

The Hawks acquired Mann, as well as his three-year, $47 million extension at the trade deadline in February. Mann, whose extension kicks in next season, will look to give the Hawks another scoring option after he finished the 9.8 points and 3.1 rebounds on 38.6% from 3 in 30 games.

Georges Niang: 2024-25 contract, $8.5 million

The veteran forward came in and gave the Hawks a scoring punch off the bench when the team acquired him in February. Niang is expected to make $8.2 million next season, which lives up to the shooting and veteran leadership he provides in the locker room.

Kobe Bufkin: 2024-25 contract, $4.3 million

The Hawks exercised the club option for Bufkin’s contract earlier this season, but the 22-year-old’s second season was cut short because of injury. Bufkin had surgery in January to address right shoulder instability and told reporters he felt he was ahead of schedule and was ready to return to the court. He also said he was looking at playing in the Summer League after missing the opportunity in July.

Dominick Barlow: 2024-25 contract, $491,887

The Hawks signed Barlow to a multiyear deal after the deadline. They have until June 29 to pick up Barlow’s $2.3 million club option. If they do, the Hawks get a little added depth in the frontcourt.

Vit Krejci: 2024-25 contract, $2.2 million

The Hawks have liked what Krejci adds to the rotation. The 24-year-old keeps the ball moving and can get hot in a flash and make shots. Krejci’s contract isn’t fully guaranteed for next season, and the Hawks have until Jan. 10 to make a decision. But the depth Krejci adds as a playmaker adds plenty of value to the roster.

Mouhamed Gueye: 2024-25 contract, $1.9 million

Like Krejci, Gueye’s contract based on the second-round pick scale is not full guaranteed. And like Krejci, the Hawks have until Jan. 10 to decide. But the Hawks like the versatility Gueye brings to their lineups, and his defensive instincts and size elevate what the team looks to do on that end of the floor.

Uncertain to return

Caris LeVert: 2024-25 contract, $16.6 million

The veteran has expressed an interest in returning to the Hawks, and the team could re-sign him. The Hawks hold LeVert’s Bird rights, which would allow them to go over the salary cap to bring him back. The Hawks like LeVert and his ability to go out create on the offensive end of the floor. Like Niang, LeVert adds much-needed veteran experience to the locker room.

Clint Capela: 2024-25 contract, $22.2 million

After the way Capela’s season ended, it is difficult to foresee the veteran center re-signing with the Hawks. Capela has a strong defensive presence, but the team opted to move Capela to the bench earlier this season. Rumors circulated that the Hawks tried to move him at the deadline, and the center missed the last 16 games of the season. Those issues create a recipe for doubt that he return to the team.

Larry Nance Jr.: 2024-25 contract, $11.2 million

The Hawks acquired Nance in the trade that brought them Daniels, but injuries hindered them from truly seeing what the veteran could do. With his ability to stretch the floor and the Hawks looking to increase the 3-point shooting volume, one could make the argument that the team should try to make something work.

Garrison Mathews: 2024-25 contract, $2.2 million

The 27-year-old provided the Hawks with an edge and grit that translated into charges drawn and 3-point buckets. But the Hawks need size and often turned to Gueye and Niang in the absence of Johnson. Mathews appeared in only four of the last 30 games of the season.

Two-way contracts

Keaton Wallace

The two-way guard stepped in and stepped up when the Hawks needed him. The Hawks could use another point guard in the rotation. They have the right to match, with Wallace entering restricted free agency. They also could re-sign him to another two-way deal since he has played fewer than three seasons with the Hawks and fewer than four years of service with the NBA.

Daeqwon Plowden

The Hawks signed Plowden to their open two-way spot earlier in the year. He had quite a few flashes but ultimately spent most of his time with the G League.

Jacob Toppin

Toppin suited up in a Hawks uniform late in the season. They have evaluations of Toppin from the staff of the G League affiliate. So, they can continue to develop Toppin in their system based on those.