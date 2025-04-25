Do you remember? Moments that jumped out from the Hawks’ 2024-25 season

For some, the Hawks had a disappointing finish to the season with their loss in the Play-In Tournament. Despite that, the Hawks still had some memorable moments in the 2024-25 season.
The Hawks shocked the league with an NBA Cup semifinals run, handed the Eastern Conference-leading Cavaliers their first loss at home and crushed a few records along the way.
Here are some memorable moments from this season:
NBA Cup win at Madison Square Garden, Trae Young dice roll
Hawks fans can count on top guard Trae Young to do many a thing, and one of them is putting on a show at Madison Square Garden. The Hawks guard went viral for rolling a pair of imaginary dice on the Knicks logo at center court following the Hawks’ 108-100 win in the NBA Cup quarterfinals.
It sent Hawks fans into a tizzy, while drawing the ire of Knicks at the Garden and those watching at home.
“I rolled an eight, and I picked it up, and now I rolled it again, so I picked up the money after that and then we left,” Young said of the celebration in December.
But the celebration marked the peak of a Hawks early-season stretch early in which the team could pick off almost anyone. Leading to that game, the Hawks stunned the Celtics (without Young) and had back-to-back wins over the Cavaliers, which started a six-game win streak that included wins over the Hornets, Pelicans, Bucks and Lakers.
Trae Young reminds Lakers why you can’t leave him open
When those very same Lakers come to town, plenty know that there is an underlying current as basketball fans wait to see what their stars will do. Fans were not disappointed as LeBron James and now Mavericks big Anthony Davis combined for 77 points.
A defensive miscue from the Hawks allowed James to tie the score at 119-119 with 13 seconds to play, and now Mavericks guard Max Christie blocked Young’s go-ahead 3-pointer.
The two sides traded baskets with the Lakers, eventually gaining a three-point advantage that a pair of free throws from Jalen Johnson cut to one. James blocked a go-ahead layup from Dyson Daniels. Despite the Lakers winning a challenge to gain possession of the ball after James’ block, Daniels forced a jump ball and won it.
Then Young called “game” after sinking a wide-open triple when the Lakers sagged off him to defend former Hawks forward De’Andre Hunter.
Hawks make history in late-game comeback over the Bulls
One thing about the Hawks this season, they always fought until the final buzzer sounded. No game showed that more than their historic 50-point fourth quarter against the Bulls on Dec. 26, when they erased a 21-point deficit to win 141-133.
They doubled up the Bulls, outscoring them 50-25 in those 12 minutes on 62.5% overall shooting. But the Hawks really put the pressure on the Bulls in the final six minutes of the game, outscoring them 31-7 in that time.
Hawks beat the Celtics in Boston without Trae Young
The Hawks didn’t have Young for their first NBA Cup matchup of the season when they traveled to Boston to face the reigning NBA champion Celtics. The two teams had already met once in the season, with the Celtics doling out a 123-93 thrashing at State Farm Arena.
But the Hawks, led by Daniels (28 points, seven assists, six steals) and Johnson (18 points, 13 rebounds, 10 assists), challenged the Celtics on the glass. Their crashing of the offensive boards, including a possession where Zaccharie Risacher grabbed four consecutive offensive rebounds off his own missed shots, ultimately won them the game.
The Hawks scored 18 points off 20 offensive rebounds and dominated the possession battle. But with the game on the line and down 116-115, Onyeka Okongwu tossed the ball into the net after a strong floater attempt from Daniels.
But the Hawks’ win in Boston without Young showed that the front office built a team that could run without their star guard.
Dyson Daniels strips Desmond Bane, feeds Caris LeVert a full-court pass for the win
The Hawks guard may not have won the Defensive Player of the Year Award, but fans of the team have gotten used to his disruptiveness on the perimeter.
Leading into that game against the Grizzlies, the Hawks had dropped five of their past seven games. LeVert, along with Terance Mann and Georges Niang were still adjusting to the system.
On the play, Daniels stripped Bane on a late-game drive, then finding LeVert leaking out. But to make the pass, Daniels had to thread a pair of defenders and place it in the right spot for LeVert to euro step and make the game-winning layup.
The Hawks’ walk-off win in Memphis sparked something and they won seven of the next 10 games.
This season had plenty of other memorable moments, like Daniels’ game-winning steal in Sacramento. There also is, of course, Young’s 49-footer in Utah and Risacher’s first 30-point career night against the Knicks and so much more.
While not the ending the Hawks wanted to their season, some of these moments could potentially be the start of what’s to come.
Election security proposals stalled in the Georgia General Assembly, leaving the same voting technology in place for the 2026 election. Election advocates say they're worried.