Last season with the Grizzlies, Kennard averaged 8.9 points, 2.8 rebounds and 3.3 assists in 22.6 minutes of action across 65 games. He shot 43.3% from 3 and has shot 40% or better from long range in each of his last five seasons. He is the only qualified player in the NBA to do so over that time, per Elias Sports.

Kennard has made appearances in 28 career playoff games, including two starts across four postseasons. In the playoffs, he has averaged 7.1 points, 2.3 rebounds and one assist in 19.3 minutes on 44% shooting from deep, the fifth-best postseason 3-point shooting percentage among active players.

A 43.8% career shooter, Kennard has the highest 3-point percentage amongst all active players in the NBA and the third-highest in NBA history. He trails only Steve Kerr (45.4%) and Hubert Davis (44.1%).

He led the NBA in 3-point field goal percentage in 2021-22 and 2022-23. He became just the third player in NBA history to lead the league in 3-point shooting percentage in back-to-back seasons, along with Hawks assistant general manager Kyle Korver (2013-14 and 2014-15) and Jason Kapono (2006-07 and 2007-08), per Elias Sports.

Here’s a look at what the Hawks’ roster looks like.

In

Nickeil Alexander-Walker

Kobe Bufkin

Dyson Daniels

Mouhamed Gueye (not guaranteed)

Jalen Johnson

Luke Kennard

Vit Krejci (not guaranteed)

Asa Newell

Onyeka Okongwu

Kristaps Porzingis

Zaccharie Risacher

Trae Young

Two-way contract

Eli Ndiaye

Options tendered

Jacob Toppin (restricted)

Keaton Wallace (restricted)

TBD

Garrison Mathews (unrestricted)

Out