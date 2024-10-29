Hawks guard Vit Krejci injured in Monday’s loss to Wizards

An injury forced Hawks guard Vit Krejci into an early exit from Monday’s 121-119 loss to the Wizards at State Farm Arena.
Krejci worked as the team’s primary ballhandler when star guard Trae Young went to the bench for a blow, but left midway through the second quarter and went straight to the locker room after hitting a pair of free throws.
The Hawks eventually ruled Krejci out for the remainder of the game with a right adductor injury, and there wasn’t an immediate update on the injury after the game.
The Czech guard’s solid play in relief of Young was important for a team who has been hit hard with injuries:
-Kobe Bufkin hasn’t played this season with right shoulder subluxation, and the team has yet to provide a return-to-play timeline.
-Bogdan Bogdanovic (right hamstring tendinopathy) has missed the last three games.
-De’Andre Hunter (right knee inflammation) has missed the last two games.
Now, the Hawks will have to continue finding creative lineups to ensure they don’t have a steep drop-off in offensive production when Young goes to the bench.
