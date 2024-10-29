Hawks guard Vit Krejci injured in Monday’s loss to Wizards

An injury forced Hawks guard Vit Krejci into an early exit from Monday’s 121-119 loss to the Wizards at State Farm Arena.

Krejci worked as the team’s primary ballhandler when star guard Trae Young went to the bench for a blow, but left midway through the second quarter and went straight to the locker room after hitting a pair of free throws.

The Hawks eventually ruled Krejci out for the remainder of the game with a right adductor injury, and there wasn’t an immediate update on the injury after the game.