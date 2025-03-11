Hawks guard Trae Young wins Eastern Conference Player of the Week

Hawks guard Trae Young is once again the Eastern Conference Player of the Week.

Young earned the award for games played the week of March 3-9. He received the weekly nod from the league earlier this year for his performance during the week of the Feb. 10. It’s the ninth time in his career that Young has earned player of the week recognition.

In four games played last week, the 26-year-old averaged 24.5 points and a league-leading 13 assists. He helped the Hawks to a 3-1 record, all against three teams currently ranked in top 5 of their respective conferences -- the Grizzlies (March 3, 4th in West), the Bucks (March 4, 4th in East) and the Pacers (March 6 and March 8, 5th in East).