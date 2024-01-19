Hawks guard Trae Young to miss game Friday night at Miami

MIAMI — Hawks guard Trae Young will not play Friday when the team faces the Heat. The team ruled out Young early Friday because of an illness.
Young did not travel with the team to Miami on Thursday, but there still was a chance he would make the trip. So, the Hawks listed Young as questionable on Thursday’s injury report in the hopes that he would be well enough.
A person familiar with the situation said that Young still felt did not feel well Friday morning.
This season, Young has averaged 27.2 points, 3.2 rebounds and 10.9 assists.
He has dealt with some bumps and bruises throughout the season, including right shoulder soreness, as well as a left calf contusion. The Hawks hope to have Young back in the rotation Saturday for the second of their back-to-back games.
With Young out, the Hawks likely will bump Bogdan Bogdanovic into the starting lineup alongside Dejounte Murray. With Bogdanovic starting, Hawks reserves Trent Forrest, Garrison Mathews and Patty Mills could see an increase in playing time.
The team’s matchup against the Heat tips off at approximately 8 p.m. Friday at the Kaseya Center. The Hawks host the Cavaliers at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at State Farm Arena.
