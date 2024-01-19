Hawks guard Trae Young to miss game Friday night at Miami

MIAMI — Hawks guard Trae Young will not play Friday when the team faces the Heat. The team ruled out Young early Friday because of an illness.

Young did not travel with the team to Miami on Thursday, but there still was a chance he would make the trip. So, the Hawks listed Young as questionable on Thursday’s injury report in the hopes that he would be well enough.

A person familiar with the situation said that Young still felt did not feel well Friday morning.