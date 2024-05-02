Hawks GM Landry Fields to represent team on stage at NBA draft lottery

The Hawks have a little over one week until they learn their spot in the order for this year’s NBA draft. But they chose who will represent them on stage at the draft lottery May 12 in Chicago.

General manager Landry Fields will sit on the stage, according to a person familiar with the situation. No word, yet, on who will represent the Hawks for the drawing inside the secure room.

Fields and the other 13 team representatives will learn their teams’ picks during the ESPN show.