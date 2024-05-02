Hawks GM Landry Fields to represent team on stage at NBA draft lottery

The Hawks have a little over one week until they learn their spot in the order for this year’s NBA draft. But they chose who will represent them on stage at the draft lottery May 12 in Chicago.
General manager Landry Fields will sit on the stage, according to a person familiar with the situation. No word, yet, on who will represent the Hawks for the drawing inside the secure room.
Fields and the other 13 team representatives will learn their teams’ picks during the ESPN show.
The NBA lottery order will be revealed in reverse, beginning with the 14th pick.
Should things hold, the Hawks would pick 10th, after finishing the regular season with the 10th-worst record. They hold a 13.9% chance of moving into the top four and have only a 3% chance of winning the top pick. They’ve not had a first overall pick since 1975, when they drafted David Thompson, who chose to sign with the ABA’s Denver Nuggets.
Last year, the Spurs won the first overall pick and went on to select rookie-of-the-year candidate Victor Wembanyama.
Hawks principal owner Jami Gertz represented the team at the 2018 and 2020 lotteries.
About the Author
Credit: AP