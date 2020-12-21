X

Hawks exercise team options on Young, Huerter, Hunter, Reddish

Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) handles the ball against Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) in the second half of an NBA preseason basketball game Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Brandon Dill)
Credit: Brandon Dill

By Sarah K. Spencer, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

As expected, the Hawks announced Monday that they’ve exercised the fourth-year (2021-22) contract options for Trae Young and Kevin Huerter, and the third-year (2021-22) options on De’Andre Hunter and Cam Reddish.

All four players are regarded as key figures in the Hawks’ rebuilding efforts.

Young is an offensive force and was an All-Star starter last year, averaging 29.6 points and 9.3 assists per game. Huerter averaged 12.2 points, 4.1 rebounds and 3.8 assists in Year 2.

As rookies, Hunter and Reddish both shouldered hefty responsibility on defense. Hunter averaged 12.3 points, 4.5 rebounds and Reddish added 10.5 points, 3.7 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.1 steals per game.

