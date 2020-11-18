NBA schedule to be released in two sections; includes play-in tourney

It will be released in two segments, as Hawks general manager Travis Schlenk had previously mentioned, and will involve a play-in tournament to determine the No. 7 and No. 8 seeds in the Eastern and Western Conferences, which could potentially help teams on the cusp.

The first half of the schedule will be released around the start of training camp (that date is rumored to be Dec. 1), and the second half will be released toward the end of the first half. The second half schedule will include games that may have been postponed during the first half, or games that can be “reasonably added to the second half schedule,” according to a press release from the league (the thought being some games may not be able to be played as scheduled if players are out with the coronavirus).