X
Dark Mode Toggle

Hawks’ deal for Saddiq Bey in jeopardy after another player fails physical

Atlanta Hawks
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
33 minutes ago

The Hawks may not be able to add Saddiq Bey after all. On Friday, the Athletic reported that another player in the complicated four-team trade, Gary Payton, failed his physical.

Bey and Payton were a part of a trade that allowed the Hawks to acquire Bey and the Warriors to re-acquire Payton. To make it all possible, the Warriors traded James Wiseman to the Pistons and then dealt Bey to the Hawks for five second-round picks. Those picks were then used to trade for Payton.

The Warriors ruled Payton a failed physical after discovering that he could miss up to three months with a core muscle issue, according to the Athletic.

Golden State has until Saturday to decide whether it will keep Payton or nix the whole trade. Per the Athletic, the Warriors also have had conversations regarding amending the deal.

ExploreThe AJC's complete coverage on the Hawks

Both Hawks general manager Landry Fields and coach Nate McMillan have discussed how Bey could benefit the rotation. They highlighted his versatility of being able to play both as a small forward, as well as power forward that can space the floor, as something that could open things up for them.

The Hawks also acquired Bruno Fernando and Garrison Mathews from the Rockets at Thursday’s trade deadline. So, they will still have another high-volume shooter in Mathews in the mix should the four-team trade fall through.

About the Author

Follow Lauren Williams on twitter
Editors' Picks

Credit: Matias J. Ocner

Ezequiel Barco no longer an Atlanta United player6h ago

Credit: AP

Hawks’ new acquisitions add versatility and flexibility to rotation
19m ago

Credit: Hakim Wright Sr.

A high ceiling above, Georgia Tech’s Deivon Smith strains to reach it
2h ago

Credit: Jeff Roberson

Two Sprayberry grads among 8 Georgia players in Super Bowl
9h ago

Credit: Jeff Roberson

Two Sprayberry grads among 8 Georgia players in Super Bowl
9h ago

Credit: TNS

Why the Eagles will beat the Chiefs in the Super Bowl
4h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Hawks’ new acquisitions add versatility and flexibility to rotation
19m ago
Hawks Report podcast: Trade deadline special
7h ago
Hawks grab season-best 59 rebounds in win over Suns
21h ago
Featured

Credit: TNS

Burt Bacharach leaves behind lush trove of romantic songs
Atlanta organizations offer ways to help offer aid after massive Turkey earthquake
Valentine’s Day, Super Bowl fun and more: 15 things to do in metro Atlanta this weekend
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top