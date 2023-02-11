Hawks’ deal for Saddiq Bey in jeopardy after another player fails physical

Bey and Payton were a part of a trade that allowed the Hawks to acquire Bey and the Warriors to re-acquire Payton. To make it all possible, the Warriors traded James Wiseman to the Pistons and then dealt Bey to the Hawks for five second-round picks. Those picks were then used to trade for Payton.

The Warriors ruled Payton a failed physical after discovering that he could miss up to three months with a core muscle issue, according to the Athletic.