Hawks’ deal for Saddiq Bey in jeopardy after another player fails physical

The Hawks may not be able to add Saddiq Bey after all. On Friday, the Athletic reported that another player in the complicated four-team trade, Gary Payton, failed his physical.
Bey and Payton were a part of a trade that allowed the Hawks to acquire Bey and the Warriors to re-acquire Payton. To make it all possible, the Warriors traded James Wiseman to the Pistons and then dealt Bey to the Hawks for five second-round picks. Those picks were then used to trade for Payton.
The Warriors ruled Payton a failed physical after discovering that he could miss up to three months with a core muscle issue, according to the Athletic.
Golden State has until Saturday to decide whether it will keep Payton or nix the whole trade. Per the Athletic, the Warriors also have had conversations regarding amending the deal.
Both Hawks general manager Landry Fields and coach Nate McMillan have discussed how Bey could benefit the rotation. They highlighted his versatility of being able to play both as a small forward, as well as power forward that can space the floor, as something that could open things up for them.
The Hawks also acquired Bruno Fernando and Garrison Mathews from the Rockets at Thursday’s trade deadline. So, they will still have another high-volume shooter in Mathews in the mix should the four-team trade fall through.
