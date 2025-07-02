Another Hawks veteran center has moved on in free agency.
Former Hawks center Larry Nance Jr. agreed to terms with the Cavaliers, according to a report.
The Hawks acquired Nance from the Pelicans last year in the Dejounte Murray deal. Nance provided the Hawks with depth at center despite missing much of the season with a fractured finger, as well as a right medial femoral condyle fracture.
In 24 games, Nance averaged 8.5 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.6 assists. He also provided the Hawks with key spacing, knocking down 44.7% of his 3-point attempts.
But Nance played a key role for the Hawks in their locker room. He gave them a valued veteran voice who provided coaching from a player’s perspective, as well as advocate for his teammates.
Nance joins Clint Capela and Caris LeVert, who signed with the Rockets and Pistons, respectively, among the veteran Hawks leaving in free agency.
In
- Nickeil Alexander-Walker (signing pending)
- Kobe Bufkin
- Dyson Daniels
- Mouhamed Gueye (not guaranteed)
- Jalen Johnson
- Luke Kennard (signing pending)
- Vit Krejci (not guaranteed)
- Asa Newell (waiting to sign rookie-scale contract)
- Onyeka Okongwu
- Kristaps Porzingis (trade to Hawks pending)
- Zaccharie Risacher
- Trae Young
Options tendered
- Jacob Toppin (restricted)
- Keaton Wallace (restricted)
TBD
- Garrison Mathews (unrestricted)
Out
- Dominick Barlow (Hawks declined team option)
- Clint Capela (agreed to terms with Rockets)
- Caris LeVert (agreed to terms with Pistons)
- Terance Mann (trade pending to Nets)
- Larry Nance Jr. (agreed to terms with Cavaliers)
- Georges Niang (trade pending to Celtics)
