Hawks center Clint Capela to miss at least seven days with injury

Hawks starting center Clint Capela has been diagnosed with a left adductor strain He will miss at least seven days.

After experiencing discomfort late in Saturday’s win against the Warriors, Capela underwent an MRI earlier Sunday at the Emory Sports Medicine Complex, the team announced Sunday. He will be re-evaluated in seven-to-10 days.

Capela would miss five games if he is out for the minimum of seven days. The Hawks host the Clippers on Monday. The play at the Celtics on Wednesday, at the 76ers on Friday, versus the Rockets on Saturday and versus the Bulls on Monday.