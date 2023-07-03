Griffin, Bufkin headline Hawks’ 2023 summer league roster

Credit: NATRICE MILLER

Credit: NATRICE MILLER

35 minutes ago
The Hawks have finalized their roster for this week’s Las Vegas Summer League. The roster will be headlined by last year’s first-round pick, AJ Griffin, as well as the team’s selections in this year’s NBA draft, Kobe Bufkin (15th overall), Mouhamed Gueye (39th) and Seth Lundy (46th).

The team also tapped Vit Krejci and Tyrese Martin, who it still has on the roster but both have non-guaranteed deals. This will be an opportunity for the two to show that they have taken steps in their development as the Hawks evaluate where they fit.

The Hawks’ summer league roster also includes UC Santa Barbara forward Miles Norris. The team signed him to a two-way contract on draft night.

New Hawks assistant coach Antonio Lang will lead the team at this year’s tournament. This isn’t Lang’s first time in the first chair at summer league. He served as head coach for the Cavaliers in 2019 and last season.

Fellow Hawks assistant coaches Brittni Donaldson, Sanjay Lumpkin an Ekpe Udoh round out the bench.

The Hawks and the other 29 teams will play five games each. The two teams with the best record will face off in the championship game, scheduled for July 17. The remaining 28 teams will play in games determined by the league on July 15 and 16.

Here’s a look at the Hawks’ first four games (all times Eastern):

July 7: 10:30 p.m. ET vs. the Kings (NBA TV)

July 9: 6:30 p.m. ET vs. the Nuggets (NBA TV)

July 12: 4 p.m. ET vs. the Timberwolves (ESPN2)

July 13: 3:30 p.m ET vs. the 76ers (NBA TV)

2023 Summer League roster (subject to change)

No. Player Pos. Ht. Wt. Prior to NBA/Home country

4 Kobe Bufkin G 6-4 195 Michigan/USA

32Tyson Etienne G 6-2 203 Wichita State/USA

14 AJ Griffin G 6-6 222 Duke/USA

18 Mouhamed Gueye F 6-11 210 Washington State/Senegal

10 Jarkel Joiner G 6-1 180 NC State/USA

28 Mfiondu Kabengele F 6-10 250 Florida State/USA

27 Vít Krejčí F 6-7 195 Casademont Zaragoza/Czech Republic

8 Seth Lundy G/F 6-6 220 Penn State/USA

45 Brady Manek F 6-9 230 UNC/USA

22 Tyrese Martin G 6-6 215 Connecticut/USA

0 Miles Norris F 6-10 220 UC Santa Barbara/USA

33 Uroš Plavšic F 7-1 265 Tennessee/Serbia

35 Yves Pons G/F 6-6 215 Tennessee/France

42 Marcio Santos F 6-9 253 Franca/Brazil

34 David Singleton G 6-4 210 UCLA/USA

About the Author

Follow Lauren Williams on twitter
