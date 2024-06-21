Donovan Clingan brings defensive presence to Hawks’ table as NBA draft prospect

“Well, I think that when you think about what (Clingan) brings to the table, I think from a defensive standpoint, particularly when you’re trying to build, and this is what the Hawks have been trying to do for a while, building a good defense around Trae Young, who obviously can do a lot offensively,” Woo said.

“But, defensively, anytime you’re relying on a guard who’s a little bit smaller, to play that many minutes and also asking them much of him offensively, you got to be able to cover for that defensively. Because it’s hard for those types of guys who really make a huge impact, generally speaking. So I think that’s probably been proven. I think over the years it’s something they’ve struggled with building this roster out.”

In addition to that, Woo pointed out that Clingan fits the profile of a center that Hawks coach Quin Snyder has worked with in Rudy Gobert. Snyder coached Gobert for eight years, and the center earned All-Star nods in the final three years of their partnership.

“I think you can see why, even with (Clint) Capela on the roster, it might just be a situation where, obviously, the Hawks weren’t expecting to pick at No. 1,” Woo said. “So I think they’ve been getting caught up on all these guys in the last month, it’s been a whole process, but you can see why they might just be like, this is the, you know, of the available options, this prototype for players just maybe the most impactful for our future.”

The Hawks will continue to do their due diligence leading up to the big day Wednesday.

“It is a big choice, and I don’t know which way to go, but I do think that’s one of the interesting things this week going into the draft is is what will Atlanta do,” Woo said.