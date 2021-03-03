Dominique Wilkins, Josh Smith, Spud Webb among dunk contest judges

Hall of Famer and former Hawk Dominique Wilkins (1985 and 1990 champion) will lead the way, with four other previous champions: Dee Brown (1991), Jason Richardson (2002 and 2003), Josh Smith (2005) and Spud Webb (1986).

All have some sort of Atlanta tie. Smith, Webb and Wilkins won their titles while representing the Hawks, and Richardson won the last dunk contest that happened in Atlanta (2003). Brown lives in Atlanta.