Dominique Wilkins, Josh Smith, Spud Webb among dunk contest judges

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Atlanta Hawks | 16 minutes ago
By Sarah K. Spencer, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

The NBA announced the list of judges for this year’s dunk contest, and it’s full of names that will stand out to Hawks fans.

Hall of Famer and former Hawk Dominique Wilkins (1985 and 1990 champion) will lead the way, with four other previous champions: Dee Brown (1991), Jason Richardson (2002 and 2003), Josh Smith (2005) and Spud Webb (1986).

All have some sort of Atlanta tie. Smith, Webb and Wilkins won their titles while representing the Hawks, and Richardson won the last dunk contest that happened in Atlanta (2003). Brown lives in Atlanta.

The dunk contest will take place at halftime of the All-Star game Sunday at State Farm Arena. Three first-time participants are set to participate: Portland’s Anfernee Simons, Indiana’s Cassius Stanley and New York’s Obi Toppin.

