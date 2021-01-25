De’Andre Hunter has career-high 33 points in Hawks loss to Bucks

2. Hunter continued his strong sophomore campaign with a career-high 33 points (13-for-21 from the field, 2-5 from 3, 5-6 FT), adding 4 assists and 4 rebounds. Hunter got a slow start and didn’t score in the first quarter, but scored 14 in the second. He’s now averaging 17.4 points per game.

3. John Collins made a career-high six 3-pointers (going 6-for-9), finishing with 30 points and 7 rebounds. Collins led the team in 3-point percentage last year at 40.1% and is now shooting 40.4% from 3 this year.

4. Without Capela, who’s second in the league in rebounds per game at 14.5, the Hawks struggled on the boards. They were out-rebounded, 52-27, with the Bucks grabbing 16 offensive rebounds to the Hawks’ 5.

5. In Capela’s absence, rookie Onyeka Okongwu got his first career NBA start, though it’s a tough draw to be matched up against Giannis Antetokounmpo, who finished two assists shy of a triple-double with 27 points, 14 rebounds and 8 assists. Okongwu showed some good defensive instincts, and had a great sequence at the end of the third quarter when he followed up a dunk with a block at the other end.

He finished with 4 points (2-2 FG, 0-2 FT), 2 rebounds, 3 blocks and a steal in a little under 16 minutes.

“He definitely came ready to compete,” Collins said of Okongwu. “Being thrown in the fire like that, against a two-time MVP, I feel like we understood the mountain he had to climb, but … we were all there trying to help him and push him along as best we could.”

Stat of the game

52-27 (the rebounding differential, in favor of the Bucks, without Capela)

Star of the game

Hunter (led the Hawks in scoring and had a career-high 33 points)

Quotable

“As you saw tonight, if he can get to his spots, it’s money.” (Collins on Hunter’s strong night and start to the season)