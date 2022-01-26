Hamburger icon
Hawks’ Bogdanovic probable to play vs. Kings

Hawks' Bogdan Bogdanovic, left, drives to the basket past Los Angeles Clippers' Ivica Zubac, right, during first half of an NBA basketball game Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

Credit: Jae C. Hong

Atlanta Hawks
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
17 minutes ago

Hawks wing Bogdan Bogdanovic has missed five games with right knee soreness, but is listed as probable to play in Wednesday’s game vs. the Kings.

Bogdanovic is averaging 12 points, 2.6 assists and 3.8 rebounds in 28.7 minutes per game, playing in 28 games this season and starting 26 of those. Wing Kevin Huerter has played well with the starters, and the Hawks are on a four-game win streak having buckled down on defense more, but getting Bogdanovic back will provide a boost, especially if he can find the 3-point shooting rhythm he established in the second half of last season.

Sarah K. Spencer, a Georgia native and UGA alum, has covered the Hawks for the AJC since 2019.

