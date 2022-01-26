Hawks’ Bogdanovic probable to play vs. Kings

Explore More from the AJC on the Hawks

Bogdanovic is averaging 12 points, 2.6 assists and 3.8 rebounds in 28.7 minutes per game, playing in 28 games this season and starting 26 of those. Wing Kevin Huerter has played well with the starters, and the Hawks are on a four-game win streak having buckled down on defense more, but getting Bogdanovic back will provide a boost, especially if he can find the 3-point shooting rhythm he established in the second half of last season.

Daily Hawks: The AJC presents a daily look at the one thing you need to know about the Atlanta Hawks today.