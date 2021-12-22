Bogdanovic probable for game vs. Magic

In some much-needed positive player availability news for the Hawks, wing Bogdan Bogdanovic is listed on Tuesday’s injury report as probable to play in Wednesday’s home game against Orlando.
It’s good timing, with Trae Young entering health and safety protocols on Sunday, then Clint Capela and Danilo Gallinari entering protocols Tuesday. Bogdanovic has been out since spraining his right ankle in the loss to the Knicks Nov. 27, and for a while has only been able to do shooting, but has been making progress with his rehab and recently played 3-on-3.
To begin this season, Bogdanovic was starting for the Hawks, averaging 11.6 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.5 assists in 28.2 minutes per game, shooting 39.1% from 3-point range. He wasn’t shooting at the level he did after the All-Star break last season, which elevated him to a career-high 43.8% from beyond the arc, coming off receiving injections in his knee to address knee soreness that flared up in the postseason.
But, if he can get back, find a rhythm and stay healthy, Bogdanovic gives the team another shooter and what’s potentially even more important, some shot creation and creativity to the offense.
The Hawks have also recalled their G League players (Jalen Johnson, Sharife Cooper, Skylar Mays) and are signing two players (Lance Stephenson and Malcolm Hill) to 10-day hardship exceptions as part of the league’s new rule to beef up rosters amid a COVID-19 spike across the league.
