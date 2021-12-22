Bogdanovic probable for game vs. Magic

It’s good timing, with Trae Young entering health and safety protocols on Sunday, then Clint Capela and Danilo Gallinari entering protocols Tuesday. Bogdanovic has been out since spraining his right ankle in the loss to the Knicks Nov. 27, and for a while has only been able to do shooting, but has been making progress with his rehab and recently played 3-on-3.

To begin this season, Bogdanovic was starting for the Hawks, averaging 11.6 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.5 assists in 28.2 minutes per game, shooting 39.1% from 3-point range. He wasn’t shooting at the level he did after the All-Star break last season, which elevated him to a career-high 43.8% from beyond the arc, coming off receiving injections in his knee to address knee soreness that flared up in the postseason.