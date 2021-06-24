‘He is giving us everything:’ Bogdanovic pushing through knee soreness

On Wednesday, Bogdanovic had four points, three rebounds and two assists in 27 minutes, with three steals and two turnovers, going 1-for-6 from the field and 0-for-2 from 3-point range. He was listed as “questionable” with right knee soreness and was a game-time decision beforehand.

Across the last three games of the semifinals vs. Philly, Bogdanovic shot 28.6% from the field and went 1-for-14 from 3-point range, averaging 5.7 points in 23.7 minutes. That’s obviously a significant dip from the 21.9 points and 48.5% 3-point percentage he averaged in April, but Bogdanovic still provides value out on the court for the Hawks, since he commands attention from the defense and has been active on defense.

For his part, considering the way the series the Bucks started, Bogdanovic said he felt “amazing.” But, when watching him, it’s clear he’s not 100% and is lacking his usual burst and rhythm. This flare-up isn’t related to the right avulsion fracture he suffered in January.

“I feel amazing, especially after the win last night. ... It is what it is,” Bogdanovic said. “I don’t want to just talk about the knee and stuff. I feel like I did my job as far as I can.

“... I can still help. Maybe not as much as I could before, but maybe that’s also our game plan, so I’m still who I am on the floor. They can’t help off me like that, and I feel that gives us another weapon on offense, that gives us a lot better spacing as well, and I think I’m playing solid defense, too.”

The Hawks still need Bogdanovic, wing Kevin Huerter said, even if he’s pushing through some knee issues.

“He’s a smart player,” Huerter said. “Obviously just really good at the game of basketball, just knowing the game and being in the right spots. He’s out there on one leg. He’s gutting it out for us right now, and I’m sure he wants to be out there more, but just having him and his presence on the court, to still be a shooting threat. Defenses obviously still have to prepare for him. And making the right plays; defensively he had a couple big steals for us.

“Just being in the fight, we still need that from him, for sure. It’s big. There might be one of these games where the leg feels better than it does the day before, and he goes off for a Bogi type of game.”