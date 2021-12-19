Trae Young enters health and safety protocols

Young will miss Sunday’s game vs. the Cavaliers and will have to return two negative COVID-19 tests, 24 hours apart, before he can rejoin the team. This comes amid a spike in COVID-19 cases around the NBA — up until this point, the Hawks had not had a player enter protocols or miss a game this season due to COVID-19.

“That’s always a surprise, but it’s been happening a lot in the league, where guys are coming in where guys are coming in and testing and having to go into protocol, and that was a bit of a surprise for us this morning,” Hawks coach Nate McMillan said.