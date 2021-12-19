Hamburger icon
Trae Young enters health and safety protocols

Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) drives around Orlando Magic guard Terrence Ross (31) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
Credit: AP

Atlanta Hawks
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Updated 6 minutes ago

Hawks guard Trae Young has entered the league’s health and safety protocols, according to a person familiar with the situation.

Young will miss Sunday’s game vs. the Cavaliers and will have to return two negative COVID-19 tests, 24 hours apart, before he can rejoin the team. This comes amid a spike in COVID-19 cases around the NBA — up until this point, the Hawks had not had a player enter protocols or miss a game this season due to COVID-19.

“That’s always a surprise, but it’s been happening a lot in the league, where guys are coming in where guys are coming in and testing and having to go into protocol, and that was a bit of a surprise for us this morning,” Hawks coach Nate McMillan said.

Young is the only Hawks player who has entered protocols so far, McMillan said, adding the Hawks have been trying to prevent the spread of COVID-19, though it’s difficult to stamp out.

“We’ve noticed that, the league has put teams on alert to continue to wear your mask and wash your hands and keep your distance and when you’re inside the building, wear your mask, keep your mask on,” McMillan said. “We’re trying to do that, I think all teams are trying to do that, and it just seems like it’s been a spike in positive testing in the league or in sports, as it has been with the rest of the country.”

ESPN first reported the news, adding that the Cavaliers now have seven players in health and safety protocols, so they’ll certainly be shorthanded for Sunday’s game, provided they have the necessary eight players available to field a team.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.

Sarah K. Spencer, a Georgia native and UGA alum, has covered the Hawks for the AJC since 2019.

