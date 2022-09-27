ajc logo
AJC Hawks Report podcast: What will be Hawks’ identity this season?

Atlanta Hawks
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
28 minutes ago

In episode 43 of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Hawks Report podcast, AJC beat reporter Lauren Williams and AJC sports columnist Michael Cunningham chat about the Hawks’ focus on their defensive mindset heading into training camp.

They also discuss the first couple of days of training camp and how the Hawks are putting their mission into practice.

