Atlanta Hawks edition in today’s ePaper: NBA Draft Extra

Sports
By AJC sports
13 minutes ago

Who did the Hawks add? What moves did their rivals make? What happened with Georgia Tech stars Jose Alvarado and Moses Wright?

Today’s Atlanta Journal-Constitution ePaper includes a 4-page special section has everything you need to know about Thursday night’s NBA Draft, including:

  • Hawks gamble on forward who left Duke team during freshman year
  • Five things to know
  • Column by Michael Cunningham
  • First round NBA highlights
  • NBA Team-by-team recap of round one

You can also find more coverage on the sports page of AJC.com and in print and ePaper editions on Saturday.

For Subscribers: In Friday’s ePaper, find four full pages of Atlanta Hawks coverage in the NBA Draft Extra section.

Atlanta Hawks edition in today’s ePaper: NBA Draft Extra. (The Atlanta Journal-Constitution ePaper)

Credit: AJC ePaper

Credit: AJC ePaper

