Hawks will open five-game summer-league schedule against Celtics

Hawks guard Cam Reddish forces Milwaukee Bucks forward Khris Middleton to lose the ball out of bounds but maintain the possession during the second quarter in Game 4 of the NBA Eastern Conference Finals on Tuesday, June 29, 2021, in Atlanta. Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@ajc.com
Hawks guard Cam Reddish forces Milwaukee Bucks forward Khris Middleton to lose the ball out of bounds but maintain the possession during the second quarter in Game 4 of the NBA Eastern Conference Finals on Tuesday, June 29, 2021, in Atlanta. Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@ajc.com

Atlanta Hawks
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

The Hawks will open play in the Las Vegas Summer League on Aug. 8 against the Celtics. The Hawks will play a total of five games.

All 30 NBA teams will be represented in the 10-day competition that features 75 games on the campus of the University of Nevada-Las Vegas. After every team plays four games, the two teams with the best records from the first four games will meet in the championship game at 9 p.m. Aug. 17 on ESPN. The 28 teams that do not play in the championship game will play a fifth game Aug. 16 or Aug. 17.

All games will air live on television on ESPN networks or NBA TV.

The Hawks will leave for Las Vegas and a mini training camp next week. The roster will be released at a later date, but likely will include the two players selected in the NBA draft Thursday and current players Cam Reddish, Skylar Mays and Nathan Knight.

SCHEDULE

Aug. 8 vs. Celtics (Cox Pavilion), 4 p.m., NBA TV

Aug. 10 vs. Pacers (Cox Pavilion), 6 p.m., NBA TV

Aug. 12 vs. 76ers (Cox Pavilion), 9 p.m., ESPN2

Aug. 14 vs. Heat (Thomas and Mack Center), 4 p.m., ESPN2

*All times Eastern

