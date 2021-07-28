Hawks will open five-game summer-league schedule against Celtics

The Hawks will open play in the Las Vegas Summer League on Aug. 8 against the Celtics. The Hawks will play a total of five games.
All 30 NBA teams will be represented in the 10-day competition that features 75 games on the campus of the University of Nevada-Las Vegas. After every team plays four games, the two teams with the best records from the first four games will meet in the championship game at 9 p.m. Aug. 17 on ESPN. The 28 teams that do not play in the championship game will play a fifth game Aug. 16 or Aug. 17.
All games will air live on television on ESPN networks or NBA TV.
The Hawks will leave for Las Vegas and a mini training camp next week. The roster will be released at a later date, but likely will include the two players selected in the NBA draft Thursday and current players Cam Reddish, Skylar Mays and Nathan Knight.
SCHEDULE
Aug. 8 vs. Celtics (Cox Pavilion), 4 p.m., NBA TV
Aug. 10 vs. Pacers (Cox Pavilion), 6 p.m., NBA TV
Aug. 12 vs. 76ers (Cox Pavilion), 9 p.m., ESPN2
Aug. 14 vs. Heat (Thomas and Mack Center), 4 p.m., ESPN2
*All times Eastern