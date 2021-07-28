Hawks will open five-game summer-league schedule against Celtics

All 30 NBA teams will be represented in the 10-day competition that features 75 games on the campus of the University of Nevada-Las Vegas. After every team plays four games, the two teams with the best records from the first four games will meet in the championship game at 9 p.m. Aug. 17 on ESPN. The 28 teams that do not play in the championship game will play a fifth game Aug. 16 or Aug. 17.

All games will air live on television on ESPN networks or NBA TV.