The list: Hawks had 90 players in for pre-draft workouts

Here is the complete list of the players the Hawks had in for pre-draft workouts. The Hawks are scheduled to have pick Nos. 20 and 48 in Thursday’s NBA draft.
2021 HAWKS PRE-DRAFT WORKOUTS
Abmas, Max (Oral Roberts – PG)
Agbaji, Ochai (Kansas – SF)
Alston Jr., Derrick (Boise State – SF)
Bagley, Marcus (Arizona St - SF)
Ballock, Mitch (Creighton – SF)
Begarin, Juhann (Paris – SG)
Bezhanishvili, Giorgi (Illinois – PF)
Bleijenbergh, Vrenz (Antwerp – SF)
Brown III, Greg (Texas – PF)
Brown, Chaundee (Michigan – SF)
Carter, Nahziah (Washington – SG)
Carton, DJ (Marquette - PG)
Cazalon, Malcolm (Mega Bemax – SG)
Champagnie, Justin (Pittsburgh – PF)
Christopher, Josh (Arizona St – SG)
Coleman, Matt (Texas – PG)
Dosunmu, Ayo (Illinois – SG/PG)
Duke, David (Providence – SG/PG)
Durham, Juwan (Notre Dame – C)
Eastern, Nojel (Howard – SG)
Edwards, Kessler (Pepperdine – PF)
Funderburk, DJ (NC State – PF)
Garrett, Marcus (Kansas – SG)
Goodwin, Jordan (Saint Louis – SG)
Gray, RaiQuan (Florida St – PF/SF)
Green, Quade (Washington – PG)
Grimes, Quentin (Houston - SG)
Henry, Aaron (Michigan St – SF)
Huff, Jay (Virginia – C)
Hukporti, Ariel (Nevezis – C)
Hunt, Feron (SMU – SF)
Hurt, Matthew (Duke – PF)
Hyland, Nah’Shon (VCU – PG)
Jackson, Isaiah (Kentucky – PF/C)
Jarreau, DeJon (Houston – PG)
Jaworski, Justin (Lafayette – PG)
Jones, Carlik (Louisville – PG)
Jones, Herb (Alabama - SF)
Lawson, AJ (South Carolina – SF)
Lewis, Scottie (Florida – SF)
Liddell, EJ (Ohio State – PF)
Maker, Makur (Howard – C)
Mamukelashvili, Sandro (Seton Hall – PF)
McBride, Miles (West Virginia – PG)
McClung, Mac (Texas Tech – SG)
McLaughlin, JaQuori (UC-Santa Barbara – PG)
Miller, Isaiah (UNCG – PG/SG)
Mitchell, Matt (San Diego St – SF)
Mitchell, Steffon (Boston College – PF)
Mobley, Isaiah (USC – PF)
Monyyong, Ruot (Little Rock – C)
Nakic, Mario (Oostende – SF)
Nembhard, RJ (TCU - SG)
Nix, Daishen (G-League Ignite – PG)
Noel, Obadiah (UMass Lowell – SG)
Onu, EJ (Shawnee St – C)
Pickett, Jamorko (Georgetown – SF)
Pippen Jr., Scotty (Vanderbilt – PG)
Pons, Yves (Tennessee – PF)
Potter, Micah (Wisconsin – C)
Preston, Jason (Ohio – PG)
Primo, Josh (Alabama – SG)
Reaves, Austin (Oklahoma – PG)
Robinson-Earl, Jeremiah (Villanova – PF)
Ross, Colbey (Pepperdine – PG)
Santos, Gui (Minas – SF)
Sarr, Olivier (Kentucky – C)
Schakel, Jordan (San Diego St – SF)
Shuler, Devontae (Ole Miss – SG)
Sims, Jericho (Texas – C)
Smart, Javonte (LSU – SG)
Springer, Jaden (Tennessee – SG/PG)
Steward, DJ (Duke – SG)
Stewart, DJ (Mississippi State – SF)
Sylla, Amar (Oostende – PF)
Taylor, Terry (Austin Peay – PF)
Teague, MaCio (Baylor – SG)
Thompson, Ethan (Oregon St – SG)
Thor, JT (Auburn – PF)
Todd, Isaiah (G-League Ignite – PF)
Washington Jr., Duane (Ohio St – SG)
Watford, Trendon (LSU – PF)
Watson, Ibi (Dayton – SG)
Weems, Romeo (DePaul – SF)
Weiskamp, Joe (Iowa - SG)
Wiggins, Aaron (Maryland – SF)
Wills, Bryce (Stanford – SG)
Wright IV, McKinley (Colorado – PG)
Wright, Moses (Georgia Tech – PF)
Zegarowski, Marcus (Creighton – PG)