The list: Hawks had 90 players in for pre-draft workouts

Kentucky's Isaiah Jackson (23) drives past North Carolina's Armando Bacot (5) in the second half Dec. 19, 2020, in Cleveland. Jackson is a first-round prospect with high defensive potential in this year's NBA draft. (Tony Dejak/AP)
Kentucky's Isaiah Jackson (23) drives past North Carolina's Armando Bacot (5) in the second half Dec. 19, 2020, in Cleveland. Jackson is a first-round prospect with high defensive potential in this year's NBA draft. (Tony Dejak/AP)

Credit: Tony Dejak

Atlanta Hawks
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
15 minutes ago

Here is the complete list of the players the Hawks had in for pre-draft workouts. The Hawks are scheduled to have pick Nos. 20 and 48 in Thursday’s NBA draft.

2021 HAWKS PRE-DRAFT WORKOUTS

Abmas, Max (Oral Roberts – PG)

Agbaji, Ochai (Kansas – SF)

Alston Jr., Derrick (Boise State – SF)

Bagley, Marcus (Arizona St - SF)

Ballock, Mitch (Creighton – SF)

Begarin, Juhann (Paris – SG)

Bezhanishvili, Giorgi (Illinois – PF)

Bleijenbergh, Vrenz (Antwerp – SF)

Brown III, Greg (Texas – PF)

Brown, Chaundee (Michigan – SF)

Carter, Nahziah (Washington – SG)

Carton, DJ (Marquette - PG)

Cazalon, Malcolm (Mega Bemax – SG)

Champagnie, Justin (Pittsburgh – PF)

Christopher, Josh (Arizona St – SG)

Coleman, Matt (Texas – PG)

Dosunmu, Ayo (Illinois – SG/PG)

Duke, David (Providence – SG/PG)

Durham, Juwan (Notre Dame – C)

Eastern, Nojel (Howard – SG)

Edwards, Kessler (Pepperdine – PF)

Funderburk, DJ (NC State – PF)

Garrett, Marcus (Kansas – SG)

Goodwin, Jordan (Saint Louis – SG)

Gray, RaiQuan (Florida St – PF/SF)

Green, Quade (Washington – PG)

Grimes, Quentin (Houston - SG)

Henry, Aaron (Michigan St – SF)

Huff, Jay (Virginia – C)

Hukporti, Ariel (Nevezis – C)

Hunt, Feron (SMU – SF)

Hurt, Matthew (Duke – PF)

Hyland, Nah’Shon (VCU – PG)

Jackson, Isaiah (Kentucky – PF/C)

Jarreau, DeJon (Houston – PG)

Jaworski, Justin (Lafayette – PG)

Jones, Carlik (Louisville – PG)

Jones, Herb (Alabama - SF)

Lawson, AJ (South Carolina – SF)

Lewis, Scottie (Florida – SF)

Liddell, EJ (Ohio State – PF)

Maker, Makur (Howard – C)

Mamukelashvili, Sandro (Seton Hall – PF)

McBride, Miles (West Virginia – PG)

McClung, Mac (Texas Tech – SG)

McLaughlin, JaQuori (UC-Santa Barbara – PG)

Miller, Isaiah (UNCG – PG/SG)

Mitchell, Matt (San Diego St – SF)

Mitchell, Steffon (Boston College – PF)

Mobley, Isaiah (USC – PF)

Monyyong, Ruot (Little Rock – C)

Nakic, Mario (Oostende – SF)

Nembhard, RJ (TCU - SG)

Nix, Daishen (G-League Ignite – PG)

Noel, Obadiah (UMass Lowell – SG)

Onu, EJ (Shawnee St – C)

Pickett, Jamorko (Georgetown – SF)

Pippen Jr., Scotty (Vanderbilt – PG)

Pons, Yves (Tennessee – PF)

Potter, Micah (Wisconsin – C)

Preston, Jason (Ohio – PG)

Primo, Josh (Alabama – SG)

Reaves, Austin (Oklahoma – PG)

Robinson-Earl, Jeremiah (Villanova – PF)

Ross, Colbey (Pepperdine – PG)

Santos, Gui (Minas – SF)

Sarr, Olivier (Kentucky – C)

Schakel, Jordan (San Diego St – SF)

Shuler, Devontae (Ole Miss – SG)

Sims, Jericho (Texas – C)

Smart, Javonte (LSU – SG)

Springer, Jaden (Tennessee – SG/PG)

Steward, DJ (Duke – SG)

Stewart, DJ (Mississippi State – SF)

Sylla, Amar (Oostende – PF)

Taylor, Terry (Austin Peay – PF)

Teague, MaCio (Baylor – SG)

Thompson, Ethan (Oregon St – SG)

Thor, JT (Auburn – PF)

Todd, Isaiah (G-League Ignite – PF)

Washington Jr., Duane (Ohio St – SG)

Watford, Trendon (LSU – PF)

Watson, Ibi (Dayton – SG)

Weems, Romeo (DePaul – SF)

Weiskamp, Joe (Iowa - SG)

Wiggins, Aaron (Maryland – SF)

Wills, Bryce (Stanford – SG)

Wright IV, McKinley (Colorado – PG)

Wright, Moses (Georgia Tech – PF)

Zegarowski, Marcus (Creighton – PG)

