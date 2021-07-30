Hawks select Jalen Johnson in first round

The Hawks used their first-round draft pick to select Jalen Johnson Thursday night, adding to the young core of players that helped the team advance to the Eastern Conference finals this season. The Hawks made the selection of the Duke small forward with the No. 20 overall pick.
The 19-year old Johnson left Duke in the middle of the season in February and declared for the draft. In 13 games, including eight starts, he averaged 11.2 points, 6.1 rebounds and 2.2 assists in 21.4 minutes. At 6-foot-9, 220 pounds, with a 7-foot wingspan, he shot 52.3% from the field and 44.4% from 3-point range.
The Hawks also have a second-round pick, No. 48 overall.
MORE TO COME
In Other News
1
Hawks will open five-game summer-league schedule against Celtics
2
Different year and circumstances, same plan: Hawks to draft best player
3
The list: Hawks had 90 players in for pre-draft workouts
4
Hawks hire two assistants, director of athletic performance
5
Hawks extend qualifying offer to John Collins