Hawks select Jalen Johnson in first round

The 19-year old Johnson left Duke in the middle of the season in February and declared for the draft. In 13 games, including eight starts, he averaged 11.2 points, 6.1 rebounds and 2.2 assists in 21.4 minutes. At 6-foot-9, 220 pounds, with a 7-foot wingspan, he shot 52.3% from the field and 44.4% from 3-point range.

The Hawks also have a second-round pick, No. 48 overall.