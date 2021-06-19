ajc logo
X

Atlanta Hawks edition in ePaper: One More Road Test

Sports | 38 minutes ago
By AJC sports

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution ePaper today includes supplemental coverage of the Hawks’ Game 6 of the NBA playoffs against Philadelphia. The 76ers won to tie the series 3-3. The next game determines the winner of the series.

You can also find more coverage on the sports page of AJC.com and in print and ePaper editions on Sunday.

For Subscribers: In Saturday’s ePaper, find two full pages of Atlanta Hawks coverage on pages 17 and 18, the Hawks After the Game section.

AJC Hawks edition: One More Road Test
AJC Hawks edition: One More Road Test

Credit: AJC ePaper

Credit: AJC ePaper

More Atlanta Hawks coverage

Poor 3-point shooting trend continues for Hawks in Game 6 loss

Joel Embiid questions officiating and won’t mention Trae Young by name

Strong second half helps 76ers beat Hawks, force Game 7

ExploreHawks playoff game times and results

In Other News

© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top